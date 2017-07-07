LaVar Ball Fires Back At Joel Embiid, Calls Him Dumb, Injury Prone

LaVar Ball has been largely quiet since his son, Lonzo Ball, was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers, but on Friday he clapped back at one of his critics.

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid ripped LaVar on Instagram a few days ago and the patriarch of the Ball family has now answered him.

TMZ caught up to LaVar and he had the following to say about Embiid, who dropped an f-bomb in reference to Mr. Ball:

“The reason he said that, he’s got three words, because his vocabulary is limited. You gotta use cuss words when you don’t have no intellect. “He’s not intelligent at all. He’s worried about me? He should be worrying about playing. “I got three words for him: Can’t. Play. At. All. Oh shoot, that’s four.”

Ball then ripped Embiid for not being able to stay healthy.

Well, it should be interesting the first time the Sixers and Lakers play this season.