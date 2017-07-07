Nick Kyrgios Went to the Club With Two 18-Year Olds After Retiring From Wimbledon Match

Nick Kyrgios retired during his first round match at Wimbledon with an injury earlier this week. He then nursed his injury by hitting the club with two 18-year old junior tennis players. Chelsea Samways, one of the girls, has since been grounded and had her car taken away by her father. Via The Daily Mail:

‘She’s just has won a scholarship to a university in Florida to play tennis. She has got the visa and everything. ‘I don’t want any of this nonsense to get in the way.’ He added: ‘If Kyrgios was here now I’d knock him out. In fact I’d like to knock him out.’

No word on which Florida school she’ll be attending.

As for Kyrgios, he’s supposedly dating fellow tennis player Ajla Tomljanovic. The younger girls insist they are just friends with Kyrgios. Via The Daily Mail:

‘We are just friends, we all know he has a girlfriend and no one wants to mess that up,’ Sydney-born Ms Belovukovic said. ‘We were all just having a good time, we entered [the nightclub] as friends and left as friends, nothing more. It was all completely innocent.

Tomljanovic has deleted her Instagram since the night Kyrgios went out partying with his friends.

