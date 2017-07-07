Start Your Weekend a Women's Combat Sports Freakshow Fight

Gabi Garcia, 31, is an undefeated female heavyweight mixed martial artist who appeared on a season of The Ultimate Fighter as an assistant coach to Wanderlei Silva. Today she took on Megumi Yabushita in a Shoot Boxing match in Japan. Yabushita is a 52-year old professional wrestler.

Garcia is 6’2″. Yabushia is 5’2″. It was a classic MMA freakshow fight and it ended as confusingly as it was booked.

The fight was supposed to have standing rules, but those apparently weren’t clearly explained to Garcia who was disqualified for kicking Yabushia in the head while she was on the mat. The fight was called a no contest.

As the video shows, this was not fair. According to Wikipedia, Yabushita hadn’t fought a kickboxing / Shoot Boxing bout since 2011 and was 1-10-1 in that part of her career. As a mixed martial artist she holds a 19-23 record, had fought once since 2013, and had lost 7 straight fights. Only in MMA. Or Japan.

On New Year’s Eve Garcia beat Yumiko Hotta, another former professional wrestler, who was 2 weeks short of her 50th birthday. Garcia has a real MMA bout scheduled for later this month against Oksana Gagloeva, a younger and not that much smaller (5’9″) boxer, making her MMA debut.

[MMA Junkie]