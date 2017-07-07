The Cubs Had A Team Meeting, Then Suffered Worst Loss Of Season

The Chicago Cubs are struggling this season. The defending World Series champs have fallen far below expectations, and entered Friday with a 42-43 record and sitting 4.5 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. It hasn’t been a good season on the North Side. Things may have gotten even worse on Thursday.

In the midst of their awful stretch of play, the Cubs called a team meeting Thursday before hosting the Brewers at Wrigley Field. Apparently it didn’t do much to turn things around, as Chicago went out and got hammered 11-2. It was the Cubs’ worst loss of the season and might have been their worst performance as well. It even included outfielder Jon Jay having to pitch.

The Brewers hammered the Cubs, scoring two runs in the first inning, before piling on seven more in the third. Starter Mike Montgomery took the loss, as he fell to 1-6 and saw his ERA balloon up to 3.65 after allowing seven runs in 2.1 innings.

In all likelihood the Cubs will find a way to turn things around and be competitive down the stretch. That team is simply too talented to not improve on its current level of play. But there is also the chance that this roster is suffering a serious World Series hangover and no one has really shown the urgency to fix things. Something is off and the only answers are inside the Cubs clubhouse.

Unfortunately that big team meeting didn’t do anything to turn the season around.