Twitter Is Destroying The Knicks For Giving Tim Hardaway Jr. $71 Million

Everyone loves making fun of the New York Knicks, and on Thursday night basketball Twitter’s favorite punching bag made a stunningly stupid move. The Knickerbockers signed restricted free agent Tim Hardaway Jr. to a massive four-year, $71 million offer sheet. That’s just insane.

The Atlanta Hawks now have 48 hours to match the offer, or Hardaway will be on his way to New York.

Naturally, Twitter had a field day with this news:

The Knicks really just gave Tim Hardaway Jr. an amount of money 29 other teams wouldnt offer him even if the number denomination was in Yen. — R😡b Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) July 7, 2017

Imagine telling a Knicks fan in 1995 that the org would run off Charles Oakley and give Tim Hardaway’s son $71 million over five months. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) July 7, 2017

New York drafted him, traded him away, and now they just gave him $71 million. The Knicks just have to do everything the Hardaway — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) July 7, 2017

Tim Hardaway Jr. talking to the Knicks: pic.twitter.com/GsILhQNZAi — John (@Friar_Faithful) July 7, 2017

Woj: Tim Hardaway Jr. signs a 4/71M offer sheet. Knicks fans: pic.twitter.com/bcmeluqVRB — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) July 7, 2017

Shams: "The New York Knicks have signed –" Knicks fans: "Here it is!" Shams: "Tim Hardaway Jr. to a 4-year, $71m deal." Knicks fans: pic.twitter.com/CSurzJxJgu — Sports Pepper (@sportspepper) July 7, 2017

Knicks have signed Tim Hardaway Jr. to a four-year $71 million offer-sheet. pic.twitter.com/vhl9wwr2XW — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) July 7, 2017

It's like the Knicks always want to do things… the Hardaway pic.twitter.com/R7bVOfHj2U — Aku Aku Fan Acc (@StrikaNation24_) July 7, 2017

How the league lookin at the Knicks right now after this Tim Hardaway Jr. deal pic.twitter.com/R25LBhVjHo — MK (@Neethz426) July 7, 2017

The New York Knicks, currently without a GM, have signed Tim Hardaway Jr to a 4 year, $71M deal pic.twitter.com/ldKba9PsJy — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 7, 2017

Tim Hardaway Jr. was traded for Jerian Grant who was traded for Derrick Rose who was renounced so NYK could sign Hardaway Jr. for $71M. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 7, 2017

Leave it to the Knicks to sign the wrong Tim Hardaway — Ken Schengrund (@NiffSchengrund) July 7, 2017

And finally, the coup de grâce:

Tim Hardaway Jr was just offered $25 million more than his dad made thru his entire 13-year career — Scott Shapiro (@scottshapiro33) July 7, 2017

Seasons change, the world turns, but the Knicks stay the Knicks.