Twitter Is Destroying The Knicks For Giving Tim Hardaway Jr. $71 Million

Everyone loves making fun of the New York Knicks, and on Thursday night basketball Twitter’s favorite punching bag made a stunningly stupid move. The Knickerbockers signed restricted free agent Tim Hardaway Jr. to a massive four-year, $71 million offer sheet. That’s just insane.
The Atlanta Hawks now have 48 hours to match the offer, or Hardaway will be on his way to New York.
Naturally, Twitter had a field day with this news:
And finally, the coup de grâce:
Seasons change, the world turns, but the Knicks stay the Knicks.
