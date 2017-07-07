VIDEO: AJ Styles Beats Kevin Owens, Wins US Title at MSG House Show

AJ Styles faced Kevin Owens at an untelevised house show at MSG this evening, and came away with the U.S. title belt:

OMG AJ STYLES DEFEATS KEVIN FOR UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP!!! #WWEMSG IS GOING CRAZY!!!!! pic.twitter.com/KHgucpoWwM — Miss WWE is Life (@Ladiie_Nikki) July 8, 2017

It’s pretty rare, though not unheard of, for belts to change hands at house shows. For example, last April Samoa Joe defeated Finn Balor for the NXT championship belt at a house show in Massachusetts.

It’ll be interesting to see how WWE addresses this title change on SmackDown on Tuesday.

Here are a couple more videos of the aftermath: