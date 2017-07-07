USA Today Sports

VIDEO: AJ Styles Beats Kevin Owens, Wins US Title at MSG House Show

AJ Styles faced Kevin Owens at an untelevised house show at MSG this evening, and came away with the U.S. title belt:

It’s pretty rare, though not unheard of, for belts to change hands at house shows. For example, last April Samoa Joe defeated Finn Balor for the NXT championship belt at a house show in Massachusetts.

It’ll be interesting to see how WWE addresses this title change on SmackDown on Tuesday.

Here are a couple more videos of the aftermath:

 

