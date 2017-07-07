VIDEO: This is Not An Infield Triple, But Is Still Awesome

When the Springfield Cardinals and Midland RockHounds get together, anything can happen. Including wild plays that can be misconstrued as infield triples. This went down officially as an E-3 on Viosergy Rosa because, well, he touched the ball with routine effort despite the extraordinary result. One can understand why the announcer got it wrong in real-time though. Chasing the elusive infield triple is what keeps so many minor leaguers in the game years after they realize they’ll never reach the big time.