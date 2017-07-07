VIDEO: Trick Shot Artist Makes Chip While Holding Baby
VIDEO: Trick Shot Artist Makes Chip While Holding Baby
By: Michael Shamburger | 11 minutes ago
Some guys are better at golf than others and Joshua Kelley is one of those guys that is better at golf trick shots than most of us could ever aspire to be.
In the video posted to Instagram below, Kelley is holding his young child and makes a chip shot and shows off the kid’s shirt which says, “My daddy golfs better than your daddy.”
Golf
