Byron Buxton Scores from First on Single, Is Super Fast

Minnesota Twins centerfielder Byron Buxton is going to be a force to be reckoned with if he ever figures out some consistency at home plate. For now, though, he’s still an incredible weapon on the basepaths.

Here’s the fleet-footed youngster scoring from first base on a rather routine single to left-center. His trip took all of 9.47 seconds and included the second-fastest sprint of the year (Billy Hamilton).

One can’t really blame Baltimore’s Adam Jones for not realizing Buxton would be streaking toward the plate because what mortal would dare try such a thing?

Lesson learned for opposing outfielders.