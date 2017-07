Isiah Thomas tried to use the cough button to mute himself but muted Tom Thibodeau instead pic.twitter.com/XDoYjWcgEk — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) July 8, 2017

Isiah Thomas brought some much needed levity to NBA TV’s broadcast of a Raptors-Timberwolves Summer League game with the most trivial of acts. Sensing a cough, the former Bad Boy turned polite person, tried to mute his microphone so it didn’t explode on-air. Thomas, however, pressed the wrong button and silenced Tom Thibodeau’s mic.

Is this an extremely stupid thing to write a blog about? Yes. Certainly. But is it funny? Yes. Certainly.