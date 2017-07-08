VIDEO: Lonzo Ball Struggled (1/11 3pt FG) in Lakers Summer League Debut

Lonzo Ball made his Los Angeles Lakers debut on Friday night in a Las Vegas Summer League game against the Clippers. Ball made just 2-of-15 field goals including 1-of-11 from 3-point range. He did have 4 rebounds, 2 steals and 5 assists, including one beautiful alley-oop to Brandon Ingram early in the game, but overall it was a rough experience on the court.

Luckily, the large number of Lakers fans who made the drive to the Thomas & Mack Center were not disappointed by LaVar Ball. The future reality television star hammed it up for the cameras and greeted his adoring public while his son struggled from the field.