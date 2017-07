Alexa Bliss, as we’ve seen once before, is double-jointed. In this evening’s women’s title defense against Sasha Banks at Great Balls of Fire, Bliss faked a morbidly disconfigured arm, luring Banks into a trap:

WWE kinda punted on the finish of this match, with Bliss taking an intentional countout and therefore retaining her bout. The program will presumably culminate at SummerSlam next month.