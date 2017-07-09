Jeff Fisher Day? There's Another NFL Coach That Can Lay Claim to 7-9

Today, July 9th, has been unofficially declared Jeff Fisher Day. I have been long been railing on Jeff Fisher’s record, and he didn’t help matters by talking about 7-9 bull**** on Hard Knocks before last season.

Jeff Fisher had a long track record of not making the playoffs any more frequently than a random coach, but lasting for over 20 seasons. In fact, Jeff Fisher had four different 7-9 seasons over 22 years, and another that finished at 7-8-1.

As it turns out, that mark of four 7-9 seasons is the most for any coach, but it does not stand alone. In fact, you don’t have to go deep into history to find the other one.

Sean Payton.

Payton’s Saints have gone 7-9 for three straight years, and they also went 7-9 back in 2007. That means that of his ten seasons, Sean Payton has finished 7-9 in 40% of them. (Fisher is at 4 of 22, 18%). While we are on the topic, Dick Jauron is the only other coach to have three straight 7-9 seasons as a head coach. [all data via pro-football-reference.com.]

Who should be honored for some other derisive dates tied to NFL records?

Mike Holmgren went 9-7 in seven of his 17 seasons.

Don Shula went 8-8 in four different seasons.

Tom Coughlin went an 6-10 in five of his 20 seasons, 25% of his years in the NFL

Dan Reeves went 5-11 in three different seasons.

Joe Bugel and Dan Henning went 4-12 three different times.