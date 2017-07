It didn’t take long for Markelle Fultz to fit in with the rest of the top picks in Philadelphia. Fultz left tonight’s Summer League contest against Golden State after his left ankle turned sideways while trying to challenge a layup attempt.

#1 pick Markelle Fultz helped off the court after not being able to put weight on his ankle/foot pic.twitter.com/mfxIQTu6rZ — gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 9, 2017

It’s too early to say how serious this injury is, but given the Philadelphia 76ers’ recent history, where Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons both missed their rookie seasons, it is cause for concern in Philadelphia.