Audio: Alberto Del Rio and Paige Yelling at Each Other in Alleged Airport Domestic Dispute

Former WWE performer Alberto Del Rio, who goes by Alberto Al Patron now in Global Force Wrestling, was reportedly being investigated in a domestic dispute stemming from an incident at the airport in Orlando earlier today. No arrests were made.

Audio has emerged, via TMZ, that appears to exhibit Del Rio and his girlfriend, WWE superstar Paige, yelling at each other. It sounds like Del Rio dares her to call the cops, to which Paige responded, “Just stay out of my life. Leave me the f*ck alone. I’m trying to get away from you.”

After that, Del Rio says he is going to press charges, telling a witness, “She assaulted me. She needs to be arrested.”

TMZ’s initial report said that while Paige was at the airport with him but that it was unclear if she was involved in the alleged incident. Shortly thereafter, Paige denied that she had been a victim in the incident, and tweeted that there was a third party involved:

WE got the cops involved. I'm crying cuz I found out bad fam news & a lady tries take a pic. She gets angry throws a drink on @PrideOfMexico — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 10, 2017

Please leave us alone. That's it. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 10, 2017

Given that this happened at an airport, surely video would exist to clear up the confusion. Whether that winds up making its way from law enforcement to being available to the public remains to be seen.