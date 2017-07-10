Roundup: Bear Goes into Car, Poops; Don't Stick Your Head in a Crocodile's Mouth; & the Worst Wimbledon Column

Josephine Skriver, a prominent model … Amazon Prime is nearly as popular as cable TV … Opie has been bounced from Sirius, there years after his partner Anthony was fired … a month old, but “This Secretive Billionaire Makes The Cheese For Pizza Hut, Domino’s And Papa John’s” … this is a really lengthy read on Dateline NBC, if you’re a fan of the show … “Probiotics With Your Pizza?” … guy leaves his car unlocked in California, bear accidentally opens the door, gets trapped inside, takes a dump … “Man who shot neighbor trying to drown twin infants will not be charged” … the Baltimore City Paper, a free alternative weekly, is shutting down after 40 years … “Hours before death, a phone call from Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim” … hey Novak Djokovic, watch who you hug in photos! … a flight attendant had to break a bottle of wine over a deranged passenger’s head …

Plenty of Lonzo Ball talk on the show this weekend, as well as bashing the Knicks. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst went deep on the Cavs and LeBron and of course, the potential of LeBron-to-the-Lakers in 2018. [Full 3-Hour Show; Best of Podcast]

Here’s the dumbest column out of Wimbledon this year. [The Times]

Michael Carter-Williams was the Rookie of the Year, but still doesn’t have a 3-point shot, and struggles to run the pick-and-roll, so all he got was a 1-year deal with Charlotte for $2.7 million. [Observer]

David Griffin isn’t taking the Knicks GM gig. James Dolan continues to foul things up. [ESPN]

Exhale 76ers fans: Markelle Fultz will miss the rest of the summer league, but x-rays were negative on his ankle. [Philly.com]

“… identity politics and disdain for religion are creating a new social divide that the Democrats need to bridge by embracing free speech on college campuses and respect for Catholics and people of other faiths who feel marginalized within the party.” [NYT]

Stop siding with the programs over the players. Really good column. [AL.com]

Very cool of these NFL players to invest in a young kid’s lemonade business. [Seattle Times]

The guess here is Nick Kyrgios starts to care about tennis in his late 20s, when his prime is mostly wasted. [New Yorker]

In-depth read on how UCLA & Under Armour have partnered over the last 15 months. [OC Register]

Ben Affleck is dating a producer from Saturday Night Live. It’s weird how divergent a path he’s taken from his buddy, Matt Damon. [Us Weekly]

If you’ve ever been on the other side of the world and seen this act … you pray to never see this.

Crow makes fun of a chicken’s voice, and then destroys said crow. Literally.