Floyd Mayweather Probably Took the Conor McGregor Fight So He Could Pay His Way Overdue 2015 Tax Bill

Floyd Mayweather hasn’t paid his 2015 taxes. According to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, Mayweather filed a petition asking the IRS to let him fight Conor McGregor and get some cash on hand so he can pay his 2015 tax liability. Via ESPN:

“Although the taxpayer has substantial assets, those assets are restricted and primarily illiquid,” the petition said, according to the legal website, Law360. “The taxpayer has a significant liquidity event scheduled in about 60 days from which he intends to pay the balance of the 2015 tax liability due and outstanding.”

Mayweather made about $220 million for fighting Manny Pacquiao in 2015 and also made at least $32 million for fighting Andre Berto in September of that year. Plus Rovell notes that he may owe an extra 7.5% on top of that because of late fees. So his tax bill is probably quite substantial.

This also gives some clarity to why “Money” Mayweather actually took the Conor McGregor fight. Despite the fact that he loves to post images of himself throwing around cash and share outrageous gambling tickets on social media, he doesn’t really have that much on hand. At least comparative to his income. He obviously has more money lost in his proverbial couch cushions than most Americans have in their savings accounts.

Still, he definitely took this fight so he wouldn’t have to sell any of his toys. He’s using Conor McGregor to pay his back taxes. The question is, when will he get around to paying his 2017 taxes as he’s going to make a lot for fighting McGregor and a lot of that will probably go to paying what is already owed. I’m not saying Floyd Mayweather won’t retire after this fight, but I do wonder when he’ll come out of retirement next.