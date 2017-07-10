Jordan Spieth Hung Out with Michael Phelps, Michael Jordan, Russell Wilson in Cabo
Jordan Spieth Hung Out with Michael Phelps, Michael Jordan, Russell Wilson in Cabo
shares
share
sms
send
email
By: Michael Shamburger | 2 hours ago
Jordan Spieth won his last tournament, the Travelers Championship, to collect his second win of the 2017 season. What better way to celebrate a win than by playing golf with a group of some of the greatest athletes of all time.
Spieth hit up Cabo with Michael Phelps, Russell Wilson, Dwight Freeney, Michael Jordan and Fred Couples.
Cabo ☀️🌊
A post shared by Jordan Spieth (@jordanspieth) on
Dwight Freeney, Fred Couples, Jordan Spieth, Michael Jordan, Michael Phelps, News, Russell Wilson, Golf
shares
share
sms
send
email
Comments