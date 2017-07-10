Jordan Spieth Hung Out with Michael Phelps, Michael Jordan, Russell Wilson in Cabo

Golf USA Today Sports

Jordan Spieth won his last tournament, the Travelers Championship, to collect his second win of the 2017 season. What better way to celebrate a win than by playing golf with a group of some of the greatest athletes of all time.

Spieth hit up Cabo with Michael Phelps, Russell Wilson, Dwight Freeney, Michael Jordan and Fred Couples.

Cabo ☀️🌊

A post shared by Jordan Spieth (@jordanspieth) on

