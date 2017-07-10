NBA USA Today Sports

Mark Cuban Asked Dennis Smith Jr. to Delete Some Bad Tweets, Which Isn't the Worst Idea

Mark Cuban Asked Dennis Smith Jr. to Delete Some Bad Tweets, Which Isn't the Worst Idea

NBA

Mark Cuban Asked Dennis Smith Jr. to Delete Some Bad Tweets, Which Isn't the Worst Idea

Dallas Mavericks owner and prolific tweeter Mark Cuban is a polarizing figure. But he clearly is ahead of the pack in so many ways, including what should be an obvious front: limiting social media/public relations fallout.

In an interview during a Mavericks Summer League game on Sunday, Cuban spoke about combing through the archive of first-round pick Dennis Smith Jr. and discovering a treasure trove of questionable content.

“You know, one of the first things after we drafted Dennis, and I’m talking to him on the phone, I’m like, ‘Dude, I went through your Twitter account,” he said. “It’s time to get on there and DELETE. And so, he went through it. And to his credit, they were gone. He had a lot of stupid stuff on there.”

An old Smith tweet resurfaced to some virality on draft night. It’s about, uh, woodworking.

I’ll admit I totally misjudged the way coaches and organizations have dealt with Twitter. Back in its infancy, I was confident players would be forbidden from using it due to the potential for bad tweets. By and large, that type of crackdown never happened and, to be honest, that’s a good thing.  Athletes shouldn’t be stifled from giving their 140-character thoughts to the world.

At the same time, there is absolutely no reason a regular checkup shouldn’t be performed on a feed, especially for young prospects who were more open with their true thoughts while outside the public eye. The cost-benefit analysis would seem to result in the mashing of that trusty delete button more often than not. The ultimate decision-maker should be the player, of course, but a little gentle reminder from management now and then doesn’t hurt anyone.

Could save a lot of potential headaches.

, , , , NBA

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home