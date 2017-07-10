Tennessee QB Quinten Dormady Engaged to Girlfriend Julie Fish

Quinten Dormady had a strong Spring game as he hopes to become Tennessee’s starter this season. This past weekend, the Vols junior announced his engagement to his girlfriend Julie Fish, who he’s been dating for over a year now. Congrats to the power couple!
