NCAAF USA Today Sports

Tennessee QB Quinten Dormady Engaged to Girlfriend Julie Fish

Tennessee QB Quinten Dormady Engaged to Girlfriend Julie Fish

NCAAF

Tennessee QB Quinten Dormady Engaged to Girlfriend Julie Fish

Quinten Dormady had a strong Spring game as he hopes to become Tennessee’s starter this season. This past weekend, the Vols junior announced his engagement to his girlfriend Julie Fish, who he’s been dating for over a year now. Congrats to the power couple!

Making her a Dormady ❤️💍

A post shared by Quinten Dormady (@qdormady) on

Thank you for all you do and the best Birthday yet! I love you to the moon and back! You are the best! 😘❤

A post shared by Quinten Dormady (@qdormady) on

Great experience at the Outback Bowl. This past year was well worth it. Love you @juliefish6 ❤️😘

A post shared by Quinten Dormady (@qdormady) on

Great way to end the season! Gonna miss this team! Looking forward to next season! Go Vols!!!

A post shared by Quinten Dormady (@qdormady) on

, , , NCAAF

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NCAAF
Home