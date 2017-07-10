Terrance Knighton: "Aaron Rodgers Should Be Making More Than James Harden"

James Harden signed a $228 million dollar extension through 2023, and plenty of NFL players have taken notice. Terrance Knighton, retired NFL defensive tackle, went on a tweet storm this weekend over some of the discrepancies, saying that Aaron Rodgers should be making more than James Harden and Tom Brady more than Steph Curry.

Aaron Rodgers should be making more money then James Harden — Terrance Knighton (@MisterRoast98) July 8, 2017

Tom Brady should be making more money then Steph Curry — Terrance Knighton (@MisterRoast98) July 8, 2017

Aqib Talib and Chris Harris should be making more then Evan Turner — Terrance Knighton (@MisterRoast98) July 8, 2017

Antonio Brown should be making more money then Mike Conley — Terrance Knighton (@MisterRoast98) July 8, 2017

Julio Jones should be making more money then Demar Derozan — Terrance Knighton (@MisterRoast98) July 8, 2017

Aaron Donald should be making more money then Otto Porter — Terrance Knighton (@MisterRoast98) July 8, 2017

I could name 30 people who should be making more money then Chandler Parsons — Terrance Knighton (@MisterRoast98) July 8, 2017

I could name another 30 that should be making more then Harrison Barnes — Terrance Knighton (@MisterRoast98) July 8, 2017

And I'm not saying NBA players should make less. Just that NFL players should be making more — Terrance Knighton (@MisterRoast98) July 8, 2017

Last year NFL took in 13 Billion in revenue. The NBA 4.8 Billion. Miss me wit that 53 vs 15 man roster crap. Next……………… — Terrance Knighton (@MisterRoast98) July 9, 2017

Knighton dismisses the roster size issue, but it is a factor. That NBA revenue figure is off. The NBA was projected to make $8 million this year entering the season. It didn’t quite hit that due to the lopsided playoff series leading to fewer revenue-producing playoff games, but it was still much higher than 4.8 million. The NFL is king, but the NBA had revenue at more than half the NFL’s total thanks to the television rights deals (and ESPN certainly complained about what they were getting for that large amount of money when stars were resting this year.)

So when it comes to sports money, massively propped up by large television rights deals, it’s not about “deserve.” It’s about what you negotiate and the math. (Who’s to say, after all, what someone deserves for playing a sport?).

And the simple fact is, the NFL has to divide up twice the revenue on something more than three times the number of players. Further, the NBA players negotiated a slightly higher percentage of the overall pie, something that will again be tested when the next collective bargaining agreement arises. The last time it came up, the NFL players weren’t willing to make the owners miss games on television to drive a higher percentage.

A percentage point can make a big difference when you are talking about billions of dollars.