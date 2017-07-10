MLB USA Today Sports

Tim Tebow Has an 8-Game Hitting Streak, Only 62 Away From Breaking Minor League Record

Tim Tebow has a hitting streak going. Not only is the New York Mets’ biggest inside joke showing power in high single-A, but he’s now consistent. Joe DiMaggio look out because Tebow has a base hit in 8 consecutive games. So how far will Tebow go? The sky is the limit.

Last year Francisco Mejia reached 50 straight games with a base hit, but still couldn’t come close to Joe Wilhoit’s very nice, nearly 100-year old record 69 game hitting streak. Now is Tebow’s chance. The only thing that might stop him is another promotion.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Tebow has hit in 11 of his 13 games with the St. Lucie Mets and the team even went on a 2-game winning streak before dropping a game on Sunday. So he’s just hitting baseballs and winning baseball games. How long can the Mets hide him in Florida?

