Tim Tebow Has an 8-Game Hitting Streak, Only 62 Away From Breaking Minor League Record

Tim Tebow has a hitting streak going. Not only is the New York Mets’ biggest inside joke showing power in high single-A, but he’s now consistent. Joe DiMaggio look out because Tebow has a base hit in 8 consecutive games. So how far will Tebow go? The sky is the limit.

Last year Francisco Mejia reached 50 straight games with a base hit, but still couldn’t come close to Joe Wilhoit’s very nice, nearly 100-year old record 69 game hitting streak. Now is Tebow’s chance. The only thing that might stop him is another promotion.

Now, it's really over. @Indians' Francisco Mejia goes 0-for-3 for @HillcatBaseball. Amazing streak ends at 50. pic.twitter.com/Jr73tN17G9 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 14, 2016

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Tebow has hit in 11 of his 13 games with the St. Lucie Mets and the team even went on a 2-game winning streak before dropping a game on Sunday. So he’s just hitting baseballs and winning baseball games. How long can the Mets hide him in Florida?