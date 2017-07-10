Trevor Knight Dating Former Miss Austin Texas Teen USA Allie Eklund

NFL USA Today Sports

NFL

Trevor Knight, the undrafted QB who played for Texas A&M and Oklahoma and has since signed with the Arizona Cardinals, has been active on Instagram in the past couple weeks with his new girlfriend, Allie Ecklund. Ecklund, a student at Texas Tech, won Miss Austin Texas Teen USA in 2015. Knight’s dating history includes a Clemson cheerleader (maybe), and at least one date with Duck Dynasty daughter Sadie Robertson.

He's cool lookin and so is this view

A post shared by Allie Eklund (@allieeklund) on

Showing Trev how to Mango Deck, 4th of July style!!! 🇺🇸💃🏼

A post shared by Allie Eklund (@allieeklund) on

The cutest wedding date out there! CONGRATULATIONS to my guy @sethrussell17 and his stunning new bride @ashleighjames!

A post shared by Trevor Knight (@trevor_knight9) on

Picture perfect at @mecabo!

A post shared by Trevor Knight (@trevor_knight9) on

BAEsball games with you are fun.

A post shared by Trevor Knight (@trevor_knight9) on

