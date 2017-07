Justin Bour blasted 22 first-round bombs in the Home Run Derby, leaving Aaron Judge a large hill to climb. The New York Yankees slugger climbed it, blasting 23 homers to advance to the semifinals — and that’s not counting the absurd blast which hit the roof of Marlins Park.

He also hit a 501-foot homer during his round and flicked several into the upper deck in right field. He may be part superhero.