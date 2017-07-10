Watch Floyd Mayweather - Conor McGregor Fight in HD For a Totally Reasonable $99.95

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are fighting so that Mayweather can pay off his taxes without having to sell any of stuff. And it’s only going to cost you – the fan – $89.95 to watch the fight in standard definition according to USA Today. Make that $99.95 if you want the fight in high definition.

Floyd is going to remain rich because can you imagine watching McGregor get pummeled in standard def? I didn’t think so. I mean, you paid $99.95 to watch Mayweather – Pacquiao and that was a boxing match that actually involved two boxers. This fight, which also costs one hundred bucks, does not. And Conor McGregor will not be allowed to do any MMA stuff whatsoever or he will get in trouble. The good news is that if he does, he would most certainly be able to pay any fine.