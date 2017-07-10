WFAN Caller Suggests Chris Christie is Fat, Governor Suggests Caller is a "Communist" and a "Bum"

Mike in Montclair calls @GovChristie a fat-ass and a bully. Christie calls Mike in Montclair a bum and a communist. And… we're off! #WFAN pic.twitter.com/HUcLMRZPVz — Sports Funhouse (@SportsFunhouse) July 10, 2017

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, presumably employing George Costanza’s “do the opposite” principle, is taking calls on WFAN this week. It took precious little time for the switchboard to light up. Mike from Montclair, a longtime listener, shared a popular sentiment — considering Christie’s 15 percent approval rating.

“Next time you want to sit on a beach that is closed to the entire world except you,” Mike said. “You put your fat ass in a car and go to one that’s open to all your constituents.”

Christie, whose main takeaway from Beachgate was that he was a devoted family man who cares not for optics, responded with a few insults of his own.

“I love getting calls from communists in Montclair,” Christie said, noting Mike swore on the air before calling him a “bum.”

To be fair, the gov’s been solidly entertaining in the chair today, just perhaps not in the conventional way.