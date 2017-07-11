Roundup: Camper Dragged From Sleeping Bag by Bear; Aaron Judge Wins HR Derby; & Bulls Trample Americans in Spain

Alexis Ren, who is on the cover of Maxim … 400-pound black bear drags teenager from his sleeping bag, bites his head … “Actually, Men Can Wear Sandals at the Office” … if you’re looking for a positive story, here you go! … “Wife of slain Cleveland firefighter convicted of murder-for-hire plot” … the Abercrombie & Fitch brand is so down, it tried to sell the business, but couldn’t … “11,155 Dead: Mexico’s Violent Drug War Is Roaring Back” … it’s all about mergers now: QVC bought HSN for more than $2 billion … “Florida woman attempts to chew meth found in buttocks” … Americans keep getting hospitalized at the Running of the Bulls in Spain … “Man faked own kidnapping for ransom money attempt” …

Tough read about Brandon Mebane, the Chargers defensive lineman who has dealt with some racism in greater Los Angeles. [LA Daily News]

Villanova hero Ryan Arcidiacono spent a year in the NBDL, but now he’s headed to Italy to play. [Philly.com]

Plenty of Lonzo Ball talk on the show this weekend, as well as bashing the Knicks. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst went deep on the Cavs and LeBron and of course, the potential of LeBron-to-the-Lakers in 2018. [Full 3-Hour Show; Best of Podcast]

Chess legend Garry Kasparov vs Putin. [SI.com]

Great story about Gonzaga basketball player Jesse Wade, who was passed over by a lot of schools. [Standard.net]

Jaylen Brown, good dude. [Undefeated]

“Connecticut is losing rich companies (and their tax revenues) while it’s adding low-wage workers, like personal-care aides and retail salespeople. Yet it remains a high-tax state. That’s a recipe for a budget crisis.” [The Atlantic]

Aaron Judge won the home run derby, becoming the first rookie to do so. [NY Post]

Even after reading this, I still think you can criticize John Calipari for the US settling for Bronze at the U-19 World Tournament. [Sporting News]

For a year+, when anchoring for @RalphWoodFox26, I wanted to share where he was. The A to every "what the hell's this guy talking about?" Q: pic.twitter.com/PWzSijFE4T — Nick King (@KingKMPH) June 14, 2017

Not terrible, though I gotta ask: Did anyone else think Super Troopers was vastly overrated?

