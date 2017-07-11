Conor McGregor Says Floyd Mayweather Will Be "Unconscious Inside Four Rounds"

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather are having their first press conference promoting their August 26 boxing match. McGregor took the mic first in Los Angeles and boldly predicted Mayweather would “be unconscious within four rounds.”

McGregor, who was wearing a three-piece suit, also ripped Floyd’s wardrobe choice at the press conference:

“He’s in a f*cking tracksuit.”

Floyd answered back with his own quote:

“On August 26, I’m gonna knock this b*tch out too.”

We’ve embedded the press conference below, but be warned, the language is decidedly NSFW: