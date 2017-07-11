Did you know Floyd Mayweather could roller skate because Floyd Mayweather is a tremendous roller skater. Here’s Mayweather taking some rather jaunty laps at a crowded rink recently via TMZ.

This is the man who is going to beat up Conor McGregor in a month.

Apparently Mayweather skating is nothing new. He apparently appeared on HBO roller skating around his home back in 2009. Here’s some footage of Team Money Team skating last year. When one of his associates was involved in a shooting in 2009, it was outside a skating rink.