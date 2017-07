Floyd Mayweather Sr. got in on the war of words that’s is going back and forth between his son and Conor McGregor. After the duo’s first press conference hyping their August 26 fight, McGregor met with the media to discuss what transpired. Floyd Sr. interrupted it.

Check out what happened below:

While the fight on August 26 might not be worth the money you’ll have to pay for it, the press tour should continue to be fun.