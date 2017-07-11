Here Are All of Aaron Judge's 500-Foot Home Runs

Your browser does not support iframes. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge rose to the moment and won Monday night’s Home Run Derby with relative ease. He readily met and exceeded high expectations by putting on a show for the ages, becoming the first rookie to win the contest since Wally Joyner in 1986.

Four of his 47 homers traveled more than 500 feet — and that doesn’t include a moonshot off the Marlins Park roof. Stretched end to end, Judge’s homers traveled 3.9 miles which is really cool, but largely meaningless.

The major takeaway from Judge turning South Beach into Muscle Beach? That he has the broad shoulders to carry the weight of the game, should that responsibility be placed there. It’s no hyperbole to say he became the face of baseball last night. How long that subjective title lasts remains to be seen.