Jemele Hill and Michael Smith Sully Good Name of ESPN By Interviewing Celebrity

Jemele Hill and Michael Smith have been hosting the nightly 6pm SportsCenter for about half a year now. People are still regularly offended by the legally mandated mix of sports and pop culture. On Monday night they welcomed actress Regina Hall who was promoting her new movie “Girls Trip.” Hill tweeted about the upcoming appearance.

Also: Excited to have actress @MoreReginaHall join us to discuss her new movie Girls Trip …. tune into #TheSix, which is live from LA. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 10, 2017

The responses were mostly negative, including that of Boston sports talk personality Kirk Minihane.

Fuck!! I missed this? Recap, anyone? I can't believe some snarky assholes think this show sucks. So bitter. https://t.co/ZMYRgJEW35 — Kirk Minihane (@kirkmin) July 10, 2017

As I said, Minihane’s response reflected the views of many of the wonderful people who hang out in Jemele Hill’s mentions.

What a delightful group. Anyway, here’s what they were all so understandably mad about.

Get out of here with that non-sports content! It’s 6pm! Not movie talk P.M.! How dare they interrupt regularly scheduled Home Run Derby analysis and NBA Summer League highlights with a 5-minute interview promoting a movie during one of the deadest weeks on the sports calendar.

I actually feel bad for the people in Hill’s mentions. They want sports and they get this? I don’t need any more proof. Jemele Hill and Michael Smith are ruining ESPN. This kind of thing never would have happened before “The Six.”

Unrelated: Here are 15 and 1/2 reasons to go see The Love Guru. And here’s a 9-minute SportsNation chat with Mike Myers and Justin Timberlake promoting the movie before they appeared on SportsNation radio. It’s nice to know that ESPN wasn’t always just some promotional tool for celebrities.