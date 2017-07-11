Sam Darnold: NFL Teams Shouldn't Tank For Me

Sam Darnold is considered firmly in the mix to be the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. In fact, some have suggested teams could “Suck for Sam” in an effort to get the top selection next year and draft him. Well, the USC quarterback isn’t a fan of that idea.

Darnold was on ESPN Tuesday evening and, among other things, addressed the idea of tanking.

Check out his appearance below:

Darnold said, “I don’t think any team should tank their season because of me.”

And he’s right. NFL teams shouldn’t tank just to select a specific player. That doesn’t mean they won’t do it.

It has also surfaced over the last few weeks that Darnold might not be jumping to the NFL after his redshirt sophomore year. He could choose to stick around for another season at USC. If there’s any question of that possibly happening, tanking for him would be an enormous risk.