VIDEO: Tim Kurkjian Read Pitbull Lyrics on 'The Dan Le Batard Show' and It Was Electric

Why is the Dan Le Batard with Stugotz the best sports talk radio show currently on air? Because it’s the only one that could pull off having ESPN’s baseball savant Tim Kurkjian read Pitbull lyrics on air and have it work.

The highlight? Definitely hearing this:

“Shimmy, shimmy, ya, shimmy yam, shimmy ya, I’m a dirty old dog all day. No way, Jose. Your girl only go one way ay mi madre.”

Or maybe this:

“Two plus two, I’m going to undress you. Three and three, you’re going to undress me. Four and four we’re going to freak some more.

Kurkjian really wants the listener believe these phrases aren’t part of his everyday vernacular, but he’s not fooling anyone.

Dale!