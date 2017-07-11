Yes, Gordon Hayward is One of the 20 Best Players in the NBA

NBA free agency is winding down, and clearly the biggest move was Gordon Hayward going to Boston. Oddly, plenty of NBA observers don’t think Hayward is even a #2 star on a team; others didn’t even think he was a Top 20 player in the Western Conference, much less the NBA.

“Best” is difficult to quantify, because so many factors go into the discussion. The offense the player is part of, the position they play, their age, advanced stats, all of that. It all matters. Right now, headed into the 2017-2018 season, here’s how I’d rank the Top 30 players in the NBA, and Hayward is without question in the Top 20.

1. Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

2. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

3. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

4. Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs

5. James Harden, Houston Rockets

6. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

You can quibble over the order here, and I’m sure many will. But as of today, these are my Top 6, in order. I’ve covered Durant vs LeBron previously; there’s virtually no separation between 3-6.

7. Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

8. Jimmy Butler, Minnesota Timberwolves

9. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

10. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

11. Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder

This is where it starts to get difficult. most of these players are ascending, and haven’t won anything yet. None has even sniffed an MVP award yet. All were Top 15 in PER except George, who was 42nd.

12. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

13. Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers

14. Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

15. Kristaps Porzingis, New York Knicks

16. John Wall, Washington Wizards

Another group of ascending stars. Where’s Chris Paul, you ask? The advanced stats love him, but at 32 with his injury history, I feel he’s at the tail end of his prime, while the rest of these players are entering theirs. Irving is difficult to rank. He’s a great #2 to LeBron; how would he look at this stage of his career leading a team?

17. Gordon Hayward, Boston Celtics

18. Chris Paul, Houston Rockets

19. DeMarcus Cousins, New Orleans Pelicans

20. Marc Gasol, Memphis Grizzlies

21. Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers

DeMarcus Cousins is another advanced stats machine. He’s always played on bad teams and put up terrific numbers. Kind of like Kevin Love before Cleveland. Draymond Green is also difficult to peg. He’s the 4th offensive option for Golden State but is on pace to be an all-time defender; what happens if he swaps teams with Cousins?

22. Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

23. Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

24. C.J. McCollum, Portland Trail Blazers

25. Carmelo Anthony, New York Knicks

26. DeMar DeRozan, Toronto Raptors

Carmelo is also difficult to place. He averaged 22.4 ppg last season, but his shooting percentages are all trending down, he doesn’t rebound like he used to, and at 33 years old, would you take him before the other 24 guys on this list?

Related Isaiah Thomas Fruitlessly Clinging to LeBron James is the Opposite of the JJ Barea Moment

27. Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers

28. Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics

29. Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

30. Andrew Wiggins, Minnesota Timberwolves

Thomas is allergic to defense, but he’s a clutch scorer and was clearly the best player on a 53-win team that went to the Eastern Conference finals. He’s peaking at the right time in his career. Yes, I’d narrowly take him now over Kyle Lowry.

Just missed: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets; Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors; Mike Conley, Memphis Grizzlies; Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets; Hassan Whiteside, Miami Heat

Whiteside isn’t the passer that Jokic is; he isn’t the overall defender that Gobert is. Jokic and Gobert are ascending; has Whiteside plateaued? I have a sneaky feeling Miami will be very good next season, and Whiteside will be a dominant force.

The teams not represented in the Top 30 or just missed: Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Indiana, Chicago, Detroit, Orlando, Dallas, LA Lakers, Phoenix.