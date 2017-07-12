At Long Last, Martin Luther Is Finally Getting A Bobblehead

A mere 500 years after nailing his 95 Theses to the doors of All Saints’ Church in Wittenberg, Martin Luther will finally receive the highest honor that can be bestowed on a human: he’s getting his own bobblehead.

Yes, the Milwaukee Admirals will be giving away Martin Luther bobbleheads on October 21:

Have some grievances like this guy did 500 years ago? You'll want the ticket package for 10/21 that includes this bobblehead! Details soon! pic.twitter.com/HA0zsW0xlq — Milwaukee Admirals (@mkeadmirals) July 12, 2017

The Admirals — who are the minor league affiliate for the Nashville Predators — have officially come up with the greatest promotion of all-time. I want one of those bobbleheads and I’m willing to do some pretty awful things to obtain one.

The father of the Protestant Reformation will now be immortalized in plastic with an oversized head that jiggles. I can’t possibly think of a better tribute to the man’s legacy.