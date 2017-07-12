At Long Last, Martin Luther Is Finally Getting A Bobblehead

A mere 500 years after nailing his 95 Theses to the doors of All Saints’ Church in Wittenberg, Martin Luther will finally receive the highest honor that can be bestowed on a human: he’s getting his own bobblehead.
Yes, the Milwaukee Admirals will be giving away Martin Luther bobbleheads on October 21:
The Admirals — who are the minor league affiliate for the Nashville Predators — have officially come up with the greatest promotion of all-time. I want one of those bobbleheads and I’m willing to do some pretty awful things to obtain one.
The father of the Protestant Reformation will now be immortalized in plastic with an oversized head that jiggles. I can’t possibly think of a better tribute to the man’s legacy.
