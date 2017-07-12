Conor McGregor Leads Crowd In "F--- The Mayweathers" Chant At Toronto Press Conference

The promo tour for the Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor fight is off to a fantastic start. McGregor owned the Los Angeles stop to kick off the world tour, and on Wednesday he dominated the Toronto press conference as well.

McGregor worked the crowd into a frenzy, and by the time Mayweather got on the mic, the fans in attendance were fully on the Irishman’s side, even chanting “pay your taxes” in unison.

Warning: the next few videos contain NSFW language.

First McGregor got the crowd to chant “F*** the Mayweathers.”

Then he ripped Mayweather for the way he was dressed:

Then the “Pay your taxes” chants came:

The Toronto crowd is savagely chanting “Pay your taxes!” to Floyd Mayweather. #MayMacWorldTour #MayweatherMcGregor pic.twitter.com/iEXGny2zj3 — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) July 12, 2017

The fight may wind up being a joke, but the press tour has been amazing so far.