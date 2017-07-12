Conor McGregor Wore a Suit Featuring "F--- You" Pinstripes to Mayweather Press Conference

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather kicked off their whirlwind 4-day, 4-city press conference world tour on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Both fighters gave little campaign speeches and danced around the stage in front of a packed house. The press conference was such an event that scalpers were selling tickets for $40 outside the venue if you were wondering how hard it would be to sell the actual $99.95 pay-per-view.

At one point McGregor said he was going to start selling suits and claimed that the pinstripes in the suit he was wearing said “f— you.” Turns out he was telling the truth. That’s incredible.