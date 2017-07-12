Donald Trump Wants to Attend Floyd Mayweather - Conor McGregor Fight

Donald Trump “100%” wants to attend the Floyd Mayweather – Conor McGregor fight according to Dana White. After yesterday’s press conference White spoke to reporters and said that he had recently heard from the White House and that Trump wanted to go to the fight, but probably wouldn’t attend because he feels like he would ruin the event because of the security precautions and he didn’t want to ruin the fight.

Personally, I think its too early to rule it out. Trump loves the fight game. He helped bring Fedor Emelianenko to American and he sat ringside at Mayweather – Pacquiao with the now First Lady. Besides, it’s really the only thing that could escalate this circus any further. Especially if he sits next to Tom Brady.