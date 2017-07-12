Even People Playing in MLB All-Star Game Would Rather Be Watching Football

Bryce Harper asking @Buck how he thinks @Dak will do in 2017, while playing RF. pic.twitter.com/PVOzt04Fvm — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) July 12, 2017

With the Major League Baseball All-Star Game no longer determining home field in the World Series, things loosened up a bit. A parade of miked-up players provided live commentary during Fox’s broadcast, including Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper, who actively annoys his fan base by rooting for the Dallas Cowboys.

“I feel like I’m commentating like NFL Network,” Harper said to Joe Buck from right field as a pitch hurtled toward home plate. “How do you think Dak’s [Prescott] going to be this year?”

And they say baseball is dying. Pretty silly narrative when the charismatic face of the game just wants to grow interest in another sport currently in an offseason.