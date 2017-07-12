Houston Nutt Files Lawsuit Against Ole Miss, Is Not a Fan of Hugh Freeze

Former Ole Miss coach Houston Nutt has filed a civil suit against his former employer and the Ole Miss Athletic Foundation, claiming defamation of character and breach of contract. The suit alleges current coach Hugh Freeze and athletic director Ross Bjork broke a 2011 severance deal by pushing an erroneous narrative pinning a bulk of the NCAA’s infraction case on Nutt.

The complaint is full of specific and explosive grievances aimed at Freeze.

Houston Nutt has sued Ole Miss for defamation and he's throwing bombs at Hugh Freeze. From the complaint. pic.twitter.com/b6bnFB1C1I — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 12, 2017

Hooo Buddy, Houston Nutt won’t be invited back to Ole Miss any time soon… #ScorchedEarth https://t.co/9L3QTEBMpf pic.twitter.com/l3Oynw4Kbu — FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) July 12, 2017

Wow, Houston Nutt's lawyers got Hugh Freeze's cell phone records & cite off the record calls with sportswriters. pic.twitter.com/f11oUr4RPs — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 12, 2017

Houston Nutt off the top rope on Hugh Freeze. Even footnotes the since deleted report NCAA violations Tweet. pic.twitter.com/apvAvrGBtt — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 12, 2017

Oh yes. There will be lawyers. And there should be popcorn for maximum enjoyment. SEC Media Days just got a bit more compelling.

