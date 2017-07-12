Houston Nutt Files Lawsuit Against Ole Miss, Is Not a Fan of Hugh Freeze

Former Ole Miss coach Houston Nutt has filed a civil suit against his former employer and the Ole Miss Athletic Foundation, claiming defamation of character and breach of contract. The suit alleges current coach Hugh Freeze and athletic director Ross Bjork broke a 2011 severance deal by pushing an erroneous narrative pinning a bulk of the NCAA’s infraction case on Nutt.
The complaint is full of specific and explosive grievances aimed at Freeze.
Oh yes. There will be lawyers. And there should be popcorn for maximum enjoyment. SEC Media Days just got a bit more compelling.
[Yahoo]
