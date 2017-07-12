Golf USA Today Sports

John Deere Classic Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Last Tournament Before The Open Championship

John Deere Classic Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Last Tournament Before The Open Championship

Golf

John Deere Classic Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Last Tournament Before The Open Championship

With The Open Championship next week, many of golf’s top players are skipping the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run this week or are playing in the Scottish Open as prep for the third major of the year. On the other hand, many players see this as their last opportunity to make it into the field at The Open.

Odds via Diamond Sportsbook

Odds via Diamond Sportsbook
Daniel Berger +1000
Danny Lee +1500
Brian Harman +1600
Charley Hoffman +1800
Kevin Kisner +1800
Kyle Stanley +2000
Steve Stricker +2000
Zach Johnson +2200
Charles Howell III +3000

TV Schedule

Thursday 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel
Friday 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel
Saturday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS
Sunday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS

Tee Times

Time Hole Group
7:40 AM 10 Peter Malnati Danny Lee Robert Streb
7:50 AM 10 Brian Harman Wesley Bryan Cody Gribble
8:00 AM 10 Daniel Berger Zach Johnson Charles Howell III
12:50 PM 1 Charley Hoffman Davis Love III Troy Merritt
1:00 1 Kyle Stanley Ryan Moore William McGirt
1:10 PM 1 Kevin Kisner Bubba Watson Steve Stricker

 

, Golf

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Golf
Home