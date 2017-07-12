John Deere Classic Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Last Tournament Before The Open Championship
Michael Shamburger | 3 hours ago
With The Open Championship next week, many of golf’s top players are skipping the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run this week or are playing in the Scottish Open as prep for the third major of the year. On the other hand, many players see this as their last opportunity to make it into the field at The Open.
Daniel Berger
+1000
Danny Lee
+1500
Brian Harman
+1600
Charley Hoffman
+1800
Kevin Kisner
+1800
Kyle Stanley
+2000
Steve Stricker
+2000
Zach Johnson
+2200
Charles Howell III
+3000
TV Schedule
Thursday
4:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Golf Channel
Friday
4:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Golf Channel
Saturday
1:00 PM – 2:30 PM
Golf Channel
3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
CBS
Sunday
1:00 PM – 2:30 PM
Golf Channel
3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
CBS
Tee Times
Time
Hole
Group
7:40 AM
10
Peter Malnati
Danny Lee
Robert Streb
7:50 AM
10
Brian Harman
Wesley Bryan
Cody Gribble
8:00 AM
10
Daniel Berger
Zach Johnson
Charles Howell III
12:50 PM
1
Charley Hoffman
Davis Love III
Troy Merritt
1:00
1
Kyle Stanley
Ryan Moore
William McGirt
1:10 PM
1
Kevin Kisner
Bubba Watson
Steve Stricker
Michael Shamburger
Michael is the Video Editor for TheBigLead. He covers golf and prefers to hit driver-wedge as often as possible. GEAUX TIGERS! michaelshamburger@thebiglead.com
