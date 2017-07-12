Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook Wanted No Part of Peyton Manning's ESPYs Jokes

Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook are attending the ESPYs tonight. Separately. They were together in Peyton Manning’s monologue though. And neither was having any of it.
