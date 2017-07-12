NBA USA Today Sports

Lonzo Ball Ditched Big Baller Brand Sneakers For Nike in 3rd Summer League Game

Lonzo Ball is played his third NBA Summer League game on Wednesday night. The biggest change for the Los Angeles Lakers rookie is that he’s wearing a pair of Nikes. Specifically a pair of Kobe A.D.’s. To the best of my knowledge, Big Baller Brand did not acquire Nike.

