Peyton Manning: It Would Have Been "Almost Un-American" Not to Golf With Trump

Peyton Manning, hosting the ESPYs tonight, joined Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday. In the segment above, Kimmel asked the future Hall of Fame quarterback why he golfed with President Trump. Manning said that, while a lot of people including Kimmel told him not to, he once got advice from Arnold Palmer that whenever the opportunity arose to play golf with the President that he should do it. He also said he’s golfed with President Bush, and would jump at the chance to play with Bill Clinton or Barack Obama if he were invited.

“It was just the experience of playing with the office that was pretty cool to me, and I think it would have been almost un-American to have said no,” Manning said.

As a site staff, we previously debated about what we would do if we were invited to play golf with Trump: