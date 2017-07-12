Roundup: Climate Change May Destroy Earth; 40 College Football Freaks; & Have You Put a Pickle in Your Beer?

Miranda Kerr, a model who I guess acts on occasion … couple weeks late, but tell us how you really feel, Phil Donahue! … humans really are the worst: “Man scammed cancer charity out of thousands” … food “insecurity” is a real thing on college campuses … comedian Patton Oswalt got engaged 15 months after his wife unexpectedly died, and losers on the internet went after him … “How We Are Ruining America” … note to future professors: Don’t ask exam questions about getting a bikini wax … “In TV Ratings Game, Networks Try to Dissguys Bad Newz from Nielsen” … here’s a seedy story from Silicon Valley … report: by 2100, the earth is going to be unbearably hot due to climate change; but wait a second, the article may have been too alarmist … “Texas teen electrocuted after cell phone incident in bathtub” … in the midwest, they add pickles to beer, apparently …

The Freaks of College Football: 40 workout warriors. [SI.com]

Really sad story of a once-promising football prospect who kinda just lost his mind, and ended up killing his mother. [LA Times]

Plenty of Lonzo Ball talk on the show this weekend, as well as bashing the Knicks. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst went deep on the Cavs and LeBron and of course, the potential of LeBron-to-the-Lakers in 2018. [Full 3-Hour Show; Best of Podcast]

“Through Saturday, baseball was on pace for 6,117 home runs this season, which would shatter the record of 5,693 set in 2000, in the era before steroid testing.” [NYT]

Cool project: Finding the best athlete from each of Louisiana’s 64 parishes. [NOLA.com]

This is a good story about former NFL linebacker Gary Brackett, who is now dominant in the restaurant business. [Indy Star]

Don’t worry about being right. Be interesting. [BSM]

Is Ben Simmons going to play point-forward, like Draymond Green or Scottie Pippen, or point guard? [Philly.com]

Greg McElroy of the SEC Network rightfully blasted Kentucky’s Matt Elam at media days. [SEC Country]

A police officer who was called to the house where a burglar alarm went off, felt threatened to these two bit bulls. So he shot them.

Dana White is so good at gambling, he keeps getting banned.

I guess this is how they do the news there?