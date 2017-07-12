Rui Hachimura Ready to Be Gonzaga's Next Star After Dominating FIBA Tournament

Rui Hachimura, a Gonzaga Bulldogs sophomore, played just 4.8 minutes a game during his freshman year. The Bulldogs went 37-2 and went all the way to the NCAA championship game so you can’t really fault Mark Few for leaving Hachimura on the bench in the Final Four. However, next season Hachimura could be poised for a breakout.

For the last few weeks Hachimura starred for his home country of Japan in the FIBA U-19 tournament, averaging 21.6 points and 11 rebounds a game. FIBA released his highlights from the tournament today and he looks awesome.

If you skip to the 1:30 mark, you’ll see one of the sickest assists I’ve ever seen. I saw that earlier in the week, but was hoping more angles would emerge. FIBA really should invest in a couple extra cameras for these games if stuff like spinning, over-the-shoulder, no-look passes are going to take place.