Australian Rugby Fan Thinks He's at a Safe Taunting Distance, Learns Otherwise

Every year the New South Wales Blues and Queensland Maroons meet in Australia’s State of Origin rugby series. Unsurprisingly, sometimes things get testy as they do with many regional sporting rivalries. Here’s a Blues fan taunting some Queensland fans. He even goes so far as to knock one guy’s hat off his head and then tell him to come get some from what he thought was a safe distance. Nope.

Footage has emerged on social media of a crowd fight at the State of #Origin decider in #Brisbane. pic.twitter.com/D5eWLed1mk — Lachlan Grant (@_LachlanGrant) July 12, 2017

This is why you can’t rely on others to hold somebody back. Or for someone to stop holding someone back and attack you instead. The taunter appears to escape without being completely pummeled, but I bet he got a pretty good scare. The lesson, as always, is don’t be a jerk.