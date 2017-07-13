Dak Prescott Boldly and Surprisingly Picks Dallas Cowboys to Win NFC East

Dak Prescott, to the surprise of everyone, has picked the Dallas Cowboys to win the NFC East. Prescott made this bold prediction on the ESPYs red carpet on Wednesday night before winning the ESPY for Best Breakthrough Athlete. I too was shocked.

Dak Prescott on ESPY red carpet asked who is gonna win NFC East: "We're the Cowboys. We're gonna win the NFC East." pic.twitter.com/Goli1r73sq — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 12, 2017

There’s some bulletin board material if I’ve ever seen it. The starting quarterback of the defending NFC East champions picked the defending NFC East champions to win the NFC East!? A team that won 13 games? I can’t believe he didn’t say the Giants. It’s unbelievable what an ESPY will do to a humble young man who wouldn’t even go out on a school night back in October.