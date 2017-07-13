Inmate Calls Into 'The Herd' Before Lockdown, Insults Kristine Leahy

I AM IN TEARS LMAOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/WeGVdQSaSy — Big Baller Mike (@MlKE24) July 12, 2017

Jason Whitlock filled in for Colin Cowherd on Wednesday’s The Herd. At one point he fielded a phone call from James. And James (from Kansas City) was quite a character.

“Hey man, I ain’t got a lot of time before I gotta go lock down but you killing me, man,” James began.

Whitlock immediately picked up on the meaning of that phrase, saying his engaged listener had called collect. Co-host Kristine Leahy was a bit slower to grasp the situation. Eventually she asked James if The Herd was playing in jail — which set the caller off.

“See, that’s the reason LaVar told her don’t talk again,” the agitated inmate snapped, referencing the famous May incident involving Leahy and the Ball patriarch.

It was entirely uncalled for, obviously, but James was honest about his time constraints from the onset so one understands his frustration.